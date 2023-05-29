SM Supermalls, DSWD sign agreements on Government Services Express and sustainable programs

"Sibol" is a five-year enhancement program that will improve the well-being of the poor, vulnerable, and marginalized households

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by SM Supermalls and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), signed by SM Supermalls President Steven Tan and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, served as a seal of commitment to expand SM’s Government Services Express nationwide. SM will provide the venue to make DSWD programs and services more accessible to Filipinos in the malls, starting with 21 locations.

MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT. Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian (third from left) and SM Supermalls President Steven Tan (second from left), together with SM Supermalls Senior Vice President for Operations Bien Mateo (left) and DSWD Special Assistant to the Secretary for Partnerships and Resource Generation Atty. Ana Maria Paz Rafael (right) sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to expand SM’s Government Services Express and DSWD’s sustainable programs nationwide last May 26, 2023 at the SM Mall of Asia.

The MOA was signed during the launch of DSWD’s new Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), titled “Sibol,” which is a five-year enhancement program that will improve the well-being of the poor, vulnerable, and marginalized households by providing access to livelihood assets and resources. The launch also showcased exhibit products and commodities by all SLP beneficiaries.

For almost three decades, SM Supermalls has been a staunch supporter of DSWD’s SLP for the benefit of the Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (CIDSS) and Self-Employment Assistance-Kaunlaran (SEA-K) beneficiaries.

SM Supermalls President Steven Tan mentioned that through the SM Sunday Market Project in over 30 malls, the 28,500 Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan (KSK) farmers who were trained by SM Foundation and DSWD can sell their produce and become self-sufficient agri-preneurs.

CEREMONIAL SIGNING. SM Foundation Executive Director Deborah Sy (second from left) and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian (second from right), together with SM Foundation Executive Director – Education Carmen Linda Atayde (left) and DSWD Undersecretary Monina Josefina Romualdez (right) ink a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on SM Foundation and DSWD’s Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan (KSK) Farmers’ Training Project.

The joint partnership of SM and the DSWD extends into disaster relief, adoption awareness, and empowerment of vulnerable sectors such as women, children, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.

“SM Supermalls commits to looking after our communities, especially the disadvantaged, and we share DSWD’s goal for a more sustainable future for all where no one is left behind,” said Mr. Tan.

To know more about SM Supermalls’ government-related activities, visit www.smsupermalls.com or visit @SMSupermalls on social media. – Rappler.com