SM leads job creation with ‘Trabaho para sa Bayan: Job Opportunities Building Skills’

The initiative will include a series of job fairs and a digital job matching platform

The quest for an empowered Filipino workforce accelerated as SM Supermalls, the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC), Jobstreet by SEEK, and its partners spearheaded the “Trabaho Para sa Bayan: J.O.B.S. (Job Opportunities Building Skills) Commitment Ceremony” at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall last May 9. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between job seekers and potential employers, tackling the challenge of unemployment in the Philippines.

The ceremony, which brought together industry giants, prominent associations, and government leaders – including SM Supermalls, the Philippines’ leading mall operator, the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP), the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), and the Philippine Exporters Confederation (PHILEXPORT)—to host a series of job fairs and provide an online job matching platform, signified a collaborative effort towards a common goal.

SM’s dedication to this cause is evident. “Since January, SM has hosted more than 60 job fairs nationwide, gathering around 2,000 employers, and engaging more than 35,000 applicants, with a significant number receiving on-the-spot job offers,” said SM Foundation executive director Deborah Sy. “SM will continue to host weekly job fairs across various SM Supermalls nationwide with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Public Employment Service Offices (PESO) till November – in accessible and comfortable venues where companies and job seekers can find their right match.”

Leading brands seek talent

Coinciding with the commitment ceremony, a job fair was held with 44% Hired-on-the-Spot (HOTS) applicants, the highest so far in 60 job fairs. It featured a wide range of employers actively seeking talented individuals including brands like BDO Unibank, BDO Life, SM Home/Homeworld, Our Home, SM Store, SM Retail, SM Fashion, Savemore, SM Stationery, SM Supermalls, SM Supermarket, Surplus, SM Hypermarket, Sports Central, 2GO, Ace Hardware, Alfamart, Goldilocks, Kultura, Baby Company, Star Appliance Center, The Body Shop, Toy Kingdom, and Watsons.

Other companies include the 33rd Taftst, Inc. / Jollibee, Eng Bee Tin Chinese Deli, Mini Depato Corp., Polystar General Services, Inc., Green Pasture, Sosa JB Property Management Corp., Robinsons Supermarket Corp., and Specialty Food Retailers Inc. / Rustan Group of Companies.

SM extends its commitment to job creation with a series of weekly job fairs including:

  • May 15: SM City Tuguegarao
  • May 16 and 24: SM City Rosario
  • May 25: SM City Batangas
Expanding digital reach

Looking beyond the physical job fairs, SM Foundation and Jobstreet by SEEK announced a digital partnership. This online platform aims to broaden the scope of job search opportunities for Filipinos, and industry associations are collaborating to utilize it for advertising their vacancies.

SM announced its pilot upskilling initiative, focusing on digital skills. This program, with plans for future expansion, aims to train and enhance the existing workforce, preparing them for the demands of the ever-evolving job market.

For more details on the SM Job Fairs, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media. – Rappler.com

