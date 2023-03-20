SM Supermalls, SM Cares to join Earth Hour 2023

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by SM Supermalls and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

SM Supermalls, together with its corporate social responsibility arm SM Cares, is joining the rest of the world in observing Earth Hour this coming March 25 as the company renews its commitment to environmental stewardship.

This year’s Earth Hour is all about “creating the Biggest Hour for Earth,” and those who want to participate in the global activity are encouraged to spend 60 minutes doing something positive for the planet, in addition to switching off their lights.

SM Supermalls has been supporting Earth Hour and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) since the initiative was first held in the Philippines in 2008. This year, customers, tenants, and employees at SM malls nationwide are once again encouraged to “Give an Hour for Earth” as SM Supermalls joins the annual Global Lights Switch Off from 8:30 PM to 9:30PM on March 25.

This day also marks the start of the WWF’s Virtual Earth Hour Run, a self-paced run supported by SM Cares, to be held from March 25 to April 30, 2023. The run aligns with SM Supermalls’ bid to make “Earth Hour, Any Hour” as participants are encouraged to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle by running and win prizes along the way. Joiners may register here and tag SM Cares and WWF as they post their stopovers at SM malls with hashtag #BiggestHourForEarth and #EarthHourVirtualRun.

Aside from these, SM Supermalls has been pushing to minimize its carbon footprint in support of the global green movement through various programs ranging from responsible energy consumption to investing in renewable energy.

For instance, more than 50% of the energy consumed by SM malls all over the country now come from renewable sources. In terms of solar energy usage, SM now has 12 malls equipped with energized solar panels, with SM Mall of Asia as the latest mall to receive a solar panel installation, which has a capacity of 2.003 MWp.

SM has also been recognized for exceeding compliance with RA 7920 or the New Electrical Engineering Law, which regulates the practice, licensing, and registration of electrical engineers and electricians. This is proof that SM is operated and maintained only by highly qualified engineers.

SM Cares’ sustainability initiatives include the Trash-To-Cash Market and the Plastic Waste Collection program, which encourage responsible solid waste disposal among Filipinos; the annual Green Film Festival which promotes environmental awareness among students and the youth; and the International Coastal Cleanup which encourages stakeholders to do their part in keeping our seas and oceans clean.

SM Cares is the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, the country’s biggest chain of malls built by one of Southeast Asia’s leading real estate developers, SM Prime Holdings. It is responsible for initiatives that promote sustainability and the development of the community, including programs on Women and Breastfeeding Mothers, Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens, and Children and Youth, as well as the Bike-Friendly SM initiative, in addition to its Programs on Environment.

To learn more, visit www.smsupermalls.com/smcares. – Rappler.com