SM Supermalls wins special award at the Outstanding Filipino Retailers Awards

SM Supermalls won a special award in recognition of its invaluable contributions to the retail industry at the Outstanding Filipino Retailers Awards Night held last June 8 at Okada Manila.

SM Supermalls president Steven Tan received the special award for SM’s commitment to supporting retailers during a time of crisis last 2020 to 2021.

The 2023 Outstanding Filipino Retailers Awards Night, hosted by the Philippine Retailers Association, was a celebration of the remarkable resilience, commitment, and dedication of Filipino retailers during difficult times. It was themed “TIBAY: Gabi ng Pagpupugay,” and served as an inspiration to different communities to make a significant impact amidst continuous adversity. – Rappler.com