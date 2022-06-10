SM Supermalls powers up sustainability efforts with more e-Vehicle charging stations

As of today, there are now electric vehicle charging stations at 15 SM malls

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by SM Supermalls and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

SM Supermalls, in its commitment to creating a safe and greener future for all, deployed the first-ever free in-mall charging stations in the Philippines for electric vehicles (EV) last April 28, 2022 at SM Aura Premier in Taguig City, SM North EDSA in Quezon City, SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City, and SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

Today, SM Supermalls has added 11 more in-mall charging stations around NCR that support US and EU e-Vehicle brands such as Audi, BMW, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Volkswagen, among others.

The Podium and SM Southmall will have 2 Wallbox Pulsar Plus 7.4KW AC chargers, while SM City Valenzuela, SM City Grand Central, SM City Fairview, SM City Manila, SM City San Lazaro, SM City Sta. Mesa, SM City Marikina, SM City Bicutan, and SM City BF Parañaque will have one.

LOCATIONS. At present, a total of 15 SM malls carry EV chargers, namely: SM Aura, SM City North EDSA, SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, SM Podium, SM Southmall, SM City Valenzuela, SM City Grand Central, SM City Fairview, SM City Manila, SM City San Lazaro, SM City Sta. Mesa, SM City Marikina, SM City Bicutan, and SM City BF Parañaque.

“SM Supermalls will remain true to our promise of creating a safe malling experience for our mall-goers and part of that commitment is building a greener environment for everyone. We will always strive to ramp up our efforts to give back to our communities through our innovative projects in driving sustainability in our 79 malls nationwide. We want to urge everyone to consider more sustainable options in their everyday life, and shifting to e-Vehicles is a giant leap towards a greener future for all of us,” said SM Supermalls President Steven T. Tan.

The launch of the EV charging stations is a product of SM Supermalls’ continuous partnership with the Department of Energy, Department of Transportation, and Department of Trade and Industry in assisting the government in accelerating its renewable energy and sustainability initiatives.

“SM Supermalls will continue our staunch support of the government’s National Renewable Energy Program to promote a more eco-friendly society for all Filipinos. We remain steadfast in our goal of helping reduce the use of non-renewable energy sources by 50 percent by the end of 2022,” Tan added.

FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES. The Wallbox Pulsar Plus 7.4KW AC chargers support both US and EU vehicle brands such as Audi, BMW, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Volkswagen, among others.

Electric vehicles are true zero-emission vehicles that have electric motors instead of internal combustion engines. As of 2020, there are 12,965 registered EVs in the Philippines. SM Supermalls is the first mall chain to establish in-mall e-Vehicle charging sites in the country.

In the coming months, expect that more fast chargers will be installed in other SM malls nearest you.

The EV Charging Stations project supports the #SMGreenMovement towards a greener planet. For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com and follow SM Supermalls on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. – Rappler.com