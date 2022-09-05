Switching to Smart now easier with simpler MNP process 

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Experiencing the power of Smart has become easier than ever with the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) process, which enables customers to switch networks without changing their mobile number.

Joining the Smart network now only takes three easy steps:

Step 1: Get your 9-digit Unique Subscriber Code (USC) from your current network provider. Valid for 15 days, the USC serves as clearance that your account is free from unpaid fees and balances.

Step 2: Get a Smart 5G-ready MNP SIM and apply online. If you’re switching to a Smart Prepaid or TNT account, you can get your 5G-ready MNP SIM by heading to any Smart Store nationwide or having it delivered to your doorstep by ordering it online. On the other hand, if you’re porting into a Smart Postpaid account, you can secure your 5G-ready MNP SIM by booking an appointment at your preferred Smart Store.

Step 3. Activate your Smart 5G-ready SIM. Upon getting your Smart 5G-ready MNP SIM and completing your MNP application, you can activate it by dialing *123# and following the steps on the screen. You will receive a text notification upon successful activation.

Unleash the power of Smart

Through MNP, more Filipinos can unleash the power of Smart, the first and only local mobile operator to be recognized as the Philippines’ Best Mobile Network by Ookla ®, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence. To earn this prestigious citation, Smart led in two crucial Ookla Speedtest AwardsTM categories, namely Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage in Q1– Q2 2022.*

With Smart’s fastest speeds, subscribers can do and accomplish more – from connecting with loved ones in crystal-clear video calls, sending important work and school files in a flash, sharing content on social media in real-time, to watching high-definition videos seamlessly and playing high-bandwidth mobile games without lag.

On the other hand, Smart’s widest coverage means customers can stay connected more – whether at home or office, during the commute to school or work, or outside the city.

Switching to Smart also comes with a host of awesome perks and rewarding experiences, from exclusive access to premium on-demand entertainment, easy access to the latest promos and lifestyle treats via the GigaLife App, and up to 9 GB data freebie for prepaid subscribers, among others.

Make the Smart move now and unleash the #PowerOfSmart without changing your number via MNP. To know more, visit https://smart.com.ph/Pages/mobilenumberportability. – Rappler.com

*Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage: Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q1–Q2 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.