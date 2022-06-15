TechRap UnRap: We unbox and bring the new ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED around for a photowalk

Lightweight and stylish, but is it powerful enough for content creation?

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by ASUS and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

ASUS has been known to create beautifully designed devices – from mobile phones and laptops, and everything else in between. And in true ASUS fashion, their new Zenbook 14 OLED is looking mighty fine.

The Zenbook is a line of portable and premium devices that has gained a loyal following of users who prefer flexibility while still slaying in style. In their latest line of devices, they have improved beloved signature features for this line while making it even more powerful.

In this TechRap UnRap, we take the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) for a spin. Our goal is to see just how easy it is to bring this laptop around while taking photos of different places.

The device sent to us packs a 12th-gen Intel® Core™ i5-1240P Processor (Intel® Evo™ certified), 8GB of RAM, and of course, the much-coveted 90Hz OLED display.

– Rappler.com