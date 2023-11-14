BoostedForMore: 3 things conditioners do that shampoos don’t

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

If you think that all your hair needs is a shampoo wash, think again. Studies like this have shown that using shampoos alone can strip your hair of its natural sebum, which may then cause frizz and dryness if the oils are not replaced. To balance out the cleansing, conditioners help keep your follicles healthy and moisturized by providing a layer of nutrients to each hair strand.

Skipping conditioner is like skipping your hair’s daily vitamins, and it’ll definitely make a difference for your tresses in the long run. Still not convinced? Check out all the things that conditioners are great for.

Provide more vitamins for your hair

Conditioners contain oils, humectants, and emollients which reintroduce and lock in much-needed nutrients into your hair every day after your wash. Some conditioners like Cream Silk Vitamin Boost also have 10 times more vitamins (more vitamin concentration vs. other Tri-oleo sachets), ensuring beautiful hair with daily use.

Make your hair softer and easier to manage

Frizz, dryness, and roughness of the hair is a common issue after too much washing, because the cleansing strips essential oils which lubricate the hair. If these nutrients are not restored, this could lead to vitamin deficiency in the hair. Conditioners work by coating hair strands in a layer of nourishing ingredients that bring back moisture into your hair and lock it in.

Protects your hair and boosts strength

From sun exposure to styling, our hair goes through a lot every day. Conditioners help protect our hair daily through its added coating that fortifies our hair. Conditioners also help lessen damage by filling in small breakages in the cuticle, which is our hair’s outer layer.

