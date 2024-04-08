Enjoy up to 50% off and buy 1 take 1 deals at Watsons’ April Great Hair Sale

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Get ready for the April 11-15 Watsons Great Hair Sale to rejuvenate your hair and boost your confidence with fabulous hair days. Enjoy up to 50% off on hair essentials and Buy 1, Take 1 deals on selected items! Enjoy great savings on hair essentials.

But wait, there’s more! Unlock exclusive discounts as a Watsons Club member!

Experience the ultimate hair pampering with deals like Buy 1, Take 1 promotions on Garnier Color Naturals Long Lasting Hair Color – 7.3 Golden Brown, Dove 1 Minute Serum Keratin Repair Conditioner, and Pantene 3-Minute Miracle Keratin Straight Intensive Conditioner. Buy 1, Get the 2nd at 50% off offers on Tresemme Shampoo Color Radiance and Tresemme Serum Conditioner Color Radiance. For those seeking vibrant locks, don’t miss out on these rare offers to replenish and stock up on your hair care goodies.

Discover special deals on Watsons’ most sought-after hair products, including L’Oreal Paris Excellence Crème Permanent Hair Color 5 Light Brown, L’Oreal Everpure Brass Toning Purple Shampoo (Sulfate-Free), Zenutrients Gugo Strengthening Conditioner, and Creamsilk Treatment Keratin Damage Repair.

So what are you waiting for? Load up your Watsons App carts now and mark your calendars for the April Great Hair Sale, or visit your nearest Watsons store during the nationwide 5-Day Sale event.

As a bonus, enjoy P100 off when you download the Watsons app through this link: http://bit.ly/WatsonsMobileApp. Terms and conditions apply.

With over 1,000 Watsons stores nationwide, your hair care haven is always within reach. Opt for convenient Click & Collect to pick up your orders in 30 minutes or less, or choose Express Delivery* to have your products delivered within 3 hours (available in select cities only). Plus, enjoy a capped delivery fee of P50 or free delivery for a minimum spend of P500. Keep an eye out for your order confirmation from the app and via SMS to track your delivery status.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to elevate your hair game this April with Watsons’ Great Hair Sale! Learn more about Click & Collect and Watsons Express Delivery by visiting watsons.com.ph/shipping-delivery. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE