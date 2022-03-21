What’s cooking behind the big wok billboard at EDSA?

The memes escalated quickly, but the correct answer is truly mouth-watering

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Chowking and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Filipino netizens wok up at the right side of their beds this week. Taking a break from the usual commotions – election fever, among others – they turned their attention to a mysterious billboard of an empty wok at EDSA Boni with a realistic stove fire design. (The flames actually move during nighttime!) And no one held back in humoring us in guessing wok’s cooking.

Here is the billboard that piqued everyone’s curiosity:

Funny social media accounts “stirred” things up:

Opo, umiyak na po opo. (We felt this hard.)

Ah, an ode to the titos (uncles) and titas (aunts) whom we may or may not have severed ties with.

And the thesis warriors who are forced to put their four or five years to the test.

Sooner, more witty memes sprung from users:

No one was amused at the rising temperatures, but it was a shoo-in for the occasion.

It wok up the marites (gossipmonger) in some of us.

Only 00s kids will get this. (Clue: One of the greatest films ever made.)

I will always have a soft spot for pun-ny things.

Woks cooking better impress Gordon Ramsay, or else…

So wok is he cooking?!?

Yours truly had to join in the madness.

And the answer is…

…The All-New Siomai Chao Fan! The old favorite has been given a new twist as it’s now being prepared in a wok, filling each bowl or box with a meatier and smokey-wok sarap taste.

I’ve personally given this a taste, and the claims do not lie. The Chao Fan has a uniquely delicious smokey wok taste – giving it an edge and more flavor. It also has more meat, egg, and veggie bits.

Each Siomai Chao Fan is prepared carefully and more thoughtfully in the wok!

Hungry and curious? Wok nang magpahuli at tikman ang bagong sarap ng All-New Siomai Chao Fan! (Don’t miss out and taste the improved All-New Siomai Chao Fan.) You can order it right now from the Chowking app, chowkingdelivery.com, hotline 9-88-88, GrabFood, or foodpanda. #SmokeyWokChaoFan

