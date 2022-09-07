Win an iPhone 13 mini with TNT’s ‘Tuloy Ang Saya’ TikTok dance challenge

Show off your dance moves on TikTok until September 16, 2022

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by TNT and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

If you’re a certified TikToker, then this challenge is for you!

Value mobile services brand TNT gets the saya going with its nationwide coverage as it launches the #TNTuloyAngSaya TikTok dance challenge, which gives subscribers all over the country a chance to win FREE 10 GB data and an iPhone 13 mini.

Take a cue from TNT’s latest music video featuring Popstar Royalty Sarah G and YouTube sensation Mimiyuuuh and show off your best moves on TikTok from August 27 to September 16, 2022.

Here’s how you can join:

Dance to TNT’s “Tuloy ang Saya” jingle like Sarah G and Mimiyuuuh Flex your home province in the video by completing the sentence, “Tuloy ang Saya sa [Your Home Province]!” Follow TNT’s TikTok account at @TNTph Tag a friend in the caption Post the video on TikTok with #TNTuloyAngSaya

TikTok entries will be judged based on the saya factor (25%); hometown pride (25%); energy level (25%); and creativity (25%) with the use of filters, props, and effects.

A total of 120 winners of free 10 GB data will be announced weekly, and six winners will each get an iPhone 13 mini as grand prize at the end of the promo.

Join the #TNTuloyAngSaya TikTok dance challenge now at https://smrt.ph/tntuloyangsaya.

Keep the saya going with TNT

To keep your saya going on TikTok and all your favorite apps, make sure you register to TNT’s All Data 50 with free TikTok For All or other Sulit Affordaloads like Pantawid 10 and SurfSaya 20, three budget-friendly offers that suit your connectivity needs for as low as P10. You can register to any of TNT’s Sulit Affordaloads by logging into the GigaLife App, by dialing *123#, or by purchasing at accredited retailers, mobile wallets, and sari-sari stores nationwide.

TNT is powered by Smart, the Philippines’ Best Mobile Network according to Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence. Smart clinched the award after dominating both the Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage categories based on Ookla Speedtest Intelligence data for Q1-Q2 2022.

Join the #TNTuloyAngSaya TikTok Dance Challenge now and watch all the saya moves by following TNT on TikTok at @TNTph. – Rappler.com