CHED approves 2 doctor of medicine programs in Bohol, Cagayan de Oro

PRESS RELEASE: The Commission on Higher Education approves the doctor of medicine programs of Bohol Island State University and the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines

This is a press release from the Commission on Higher Education.

Medical education is now more accessible to students in Visayas and Mindanao as the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) approved the application for government authority to operate the Doctor of Medicine program of two new compliant state universities and colleges (SUCs) – Bohol Island State University (BISU) in Tagbilaran, Bohol and University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines (USTP), Cagayan de Oro City.

“CHED has increased the number of HEIs offering medical programs from 8 to 17 over the past year. The expansion of medical education will facilitate the implementation of Republic Act No. 11509 or “An Act Establishing a Medical Scholarship and Return Service program for Deserving Students,” said CHED Chairman Popoy de Vera.

RA 11509 or more popularly known as the Doktor para sa Bayan Law aims to increase the number of doctors who will serve in far flung areas by establishing a medical scholarship and return service (MSRS) program for deserving students in SUCs or in partner private HEIs in regions where no SUCs offer a medical course.

“The approval to operate the Doctor of Medicine program in BISU and USTP expands the opportunities for the poor but deserving students through scholarship support under the Doktor Para sa Bayan Act. Now we can produce more doctors through our top SUCs, who will go to underserved areas and local governments in need of health personnel,” De Vera added.

As reported by the Technical Panel for Medicine Chairperson Joselito Villaruz, “Based on the Technical Evaluators (TE) and Technical Panel for Medicine’s (TPMed) assessment and verification of the applicant SUCs, BISU and USTP have already complied with all the minimum requirements to operate the Doctor of Medicine program.”

De Vera emphasized that these SUCs which were approved can accept students this coming school year and will be evaluated after two years for their Government Recognition, which will entitle them to offer the full 4-year program.

“The approval of CHED on the medical program of BISU is a very welcome development. I am very grateful to CHED, especially Chairman De Vera, Commissioner Mark Libre for the guidance and support throughout BISU’s application. I congratulate BISU officials led by President Anthony Penaso and the technical team who worked to achieve this milestone,” said 1st District of Bohol Representative Edgar Chatto.

“The opening of the medical school in BISU not only opens doors to deserving Boholano students who dream of becoming doctors but also contributes to the goal of upgrading Bohol’s health care system, complementing the modernization of our apex referral hospital – Governor Celestino Gallares Multi-Specialty Medical Complex,” he added.

Students who are interested to apply for the MSRS program should apply for admission in the following SUCs and private HEIs:

