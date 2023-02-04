Australia Awards Scholarships now accepting applications for 2024

PRESS RELEASE: Applications for Australia Awards Scholarships should be submitted from February 1 to May 1, 2023

This is a press release from the Australian embassy in the Philippines.

Australia Awards Scholarships, the prestigious postgraduate scholarship program of the Australian government, are now open for applications for the 2024 intake.

Australia Awards are scholarships offered to emerging leaders from developing countries for study, research, and professional development in Australia. Upon their return, scholars will apply their Australian education to undertake projects that will contribute to positive change and development in the country, through their respective re-entry action plans.

“Australia Awards are all about making a difference. I encourage future leaders of the Philippines to apply,“ said Australian Ambassador to the Philippines, HK Yu PSM.

Australia Awards scholars gain access to on-award enrichment activities, build personal and professional links, and experience Australia’s vibrant and diverse culture. The scholarship includes roundtrip travel, cost of living allowances, tuition fees, health insurance, and supplementary tutorial assistance, among others. They will also be lifelong members of Australia’s global alumni community.

Applications for Australia Awards Scholarships should be submitted from February 1 to May 1, 2023, at www.australiaawardsphilippines.org.

Areas of study must be aligned with the priority development needs of the Philippines: agriculture, aquatic, and natural resources management (including maritime, mining, and energy); digital economy and cybersecurity; education; foreign relations; governance and public policy (including civil society and media); health (including public health and mental health); humanitarian, disaster risk, and climate change management; infrastructure and smart cities; law and justice; peace and development; and trade and economics.

Australia Awards continue to strengthen the dynamic people-to-people and education links between Australia and the Philippines. Since the 1950s, the Australian government has sent over 3,500 Filipinos to study in Australia and many of the Australia Awards alumni have contributed to the development progress in the country. – Rappler.com