Call for entries: 71st Palanca Awards

71ST. The Carlos Palanca Foundation is now accepting entries to the 71st Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature.

PRESS RELEASE: Submission of entries to the 71st Palanca Awards is open until May 31

The following is a press release from the Palanca Awards.

The Carlos Palanca Foundation announced it is now accepting entries to the 71st Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature (CPMA), open to all Filipino citizens or former Filipino citizens of all ages.

Like last year, all submissions must be DONE ONLINE. The Carlos Palanca Foundation WILL NOT ACCEPT PRINTED AND EMAIL submissions for all categories. Authors who wish to join may submit only one entry per category, as follows:

English Division Short Story Short Story for Children Essay Poetry Poetry Written for Children One-act Play Full-length Play

Filipino Division Maikling Kuwento Maikling Kuwentong Pambata Sanaysay Tula Tula Para sa mga Bata Dulang May Isang Yugto Dulang Ganap ang Haba Dulang Pampelikula

Regional Languages Division Short Story-Cebuano Short Story-Hiligaynon Short Story-Ilokano



The special Kabataan Division for young writers below 18 years old is also now open for entries in its two categories: Kabataan Essay (English) and Kabataan Sanaysay (Filipino). Submissions must be informal (personal) essays on the theme: “Emerging out of the Pandemic, what are the most pressing issues surrounding mental health among youth and how can Society and Government help in addressing these concerns for the growth and well-being of our younger generations?” for Kabataan Essay, and “Sa pagsulong mula sa Pandemya, ano ang mga pinakamabibigat na isyung pumapalibot sa kalusugan ng isip ng mga kabataan, at paano makatutulong ang Lipunan at Pamahalaan na tugunan ang mga ito para sa ikauunlad at ikabubuti ng ating mga nakababatang henerasyon?” for Kabataan Sanaysay.

THE DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF ENTRIES IS ON MAY 31, 2023.

For the official contest rules and forms, visit the Palanca Awards website.

For other inquiries and concerns, email info@palancaawards.com.ph or call (632) 8843-8277 / (632) 8478-7996. Look for Ms. Leslie Layoso or Ms. Susan Castillo. – Rappler.com