DTI to co-host AI Asia Expo – Philippines 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023 is scheduled to take place on November 7-9, 2023 at Marriott Grand Ballroom Convention Hall in Pasay City

The following is a press release from AI Asia Expo.

AI Asia Expo organizers announce the official signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Department of Trade and Industry of the Philippines (DTI) and the Singapore Industrial Automation Association (SIAA) for co-hosting AI Asia Expo – Philippines 2023.

The MOU signing ceremony took place on August 15 at the Audio-Visual Room, 6/F 385 Board of Investments Building, Makati City, coinciding with the DTI and Analytics Association of the Philippines’ “AI Governance and Policy” workshop.

This ceremony marks a strategic collaboration between DTI, SIAA, and LOD Events to foster the exchange of knowledge, promote innovation, and facilitate cross-border partnerships in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI). Through this alliance, DTI aims to drive the growth and application of AI technologies across industries, thereby enabling businesses and empowering consumers.

Amplifying its significance as a convergence of top-tier industry players, policymakers, and visionaries dedicated to driving digital transformation and inclusive growth through AI technology across the region, the event will open on November 7, 2023, bannering the Department of Trade and Industry’s Industrial Digital Transformation Congress (IDTC), at the Marriott Grand Ballroom Convention Hall in Pasay City.

At the core of its storyline, the IDTC passionately advocates for pushing forward digital transformation and innovation across diverse industries by seamlessly incorporating AI. AI, as an essential element of this significant event, is the introduction of DTI’s National AI Strategy Roadmap, carefully designed to guide the progress of the nation’s four key industry groups. This plan is complemented by a perceptive examination of how AI is being widely embraced in these specific areas.

As the main highlight of the event, the AI Asia Expo – Philippines 2023 is scheduled to take place on November 7-9, 2023. This three-day event is expected to draw 4,000 participants and will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, and an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge AI products and solutions from both local and international AI companies. The event is also supported by more than 50 prestigious associations and organizations in the Philippines.

The main expo, spread across four key tracks, will take a comprehensive approach to exploring the applications of AI across diverse domains. These tracks include AI in healthcare, AI in manufacturing, AI in environment and sustainability, and generative AI. The discussions in these sessions will shed light on how AI can enhance efficiency, productivity, and sustainability across different industries.

The event will also see the InfoComm Technology Association of the Philippines (ITAP) partner on a symposium that will focus on key aspects of AI development, covering themes like cybersecurity, IoT, fintech, robotics, and AI infrastructure. This symposium will facilitate valuable discussions on the challenges and opportunities in these areas.

For more details on our event, visit www.aiasiaexpo.com/philippines-2023. Join us as we shape the future of AI in the Philippines and the broader Asian region. – Rappler.com