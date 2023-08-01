RESULTS: July 2023 Environmental Planners Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 115 out of 166 passed the Environmental Planners Licensure Examination given by the Board of Environmental Planning in NCR, Cebu and Davao last July 2023.

The members of the Board of Environmental Planning who gave the licensure examination are Michael T. Ang, chairman; Corazon B. Cruz and Roque A. Magno, members.

From September 18 to September 19, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow the instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing school in the July 2023 Environmental Planners Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the three highest places in the July 2023 Environmental Planners Licensure Examination are:

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com