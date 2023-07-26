RESULTS: July 2023 Landscape Architecture Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: 64 out of 112 passed the Licensure Examination for Landscape Architects. Congratulations!

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 64 out of 112 passed the Licensure Examination for Landscape Architects given by the Board of Landscape Architecture in NCR and Cebu this July 2023.

The members of the Board of Landscape Architecture who gave the licensure examination are Paulo G. Alcazaren, chairman and Cecilia H. Tence, member.

From August 29 to August 30, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing school in the July 2023 Licensure Examination for Landscape Architects as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinee who garnered the highest place in the July 2023 Licensure Examination for Landscape Architects is:

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com