RESULTS: September 2023 Librarians Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 555 out of 886 passed the Librarians Licensure Examination given by the Board for Librarians in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga this September 2023.

The members of the Board for Librarians who gave the licensure examination are Hon. Yolanda C. Granda, Chairman; and Hon. Lourdes T. David, Member.

The results were released in three working days after the last day of examination. From October 18 to October 19, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration will be done online.

Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the September 2023 Librarians Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the September 2023 Librarians Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

