RESULTS: June 2023 Licensure Examination for Architects

PRESS RELEASE: 2,924 out of 4,784 examinees passed the Licensure Examination for Architects. Congratulations!

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,924 out of 4,784 passed the Licensure Examination for Architects (LEA) given by the Board of Architecture, headed by its Chairman, Arch. Robert S. Sac with two other members, Arch. Robert M. Mirafuenta, and Arch. Corazon V. Fabia-Tandoc.

The examination was held in NCR, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga last June 9 and 11, 2023.

The results were released in three working days after the last day of examination.

On August 14 to 18, August 22 to 25, and August 29 to 31, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online.

Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps, and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the mass oathtaking of the successful examinees in the said licensure examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the June 2023 Licensure Examination for Architects as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the June 2023 Licensure Examination for Architects are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com