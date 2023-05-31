RESULTS: May 2023 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants

PRESS RELEASE: 2,239 out of 7,376 examinees passed the Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants. Congratulations!

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,239 out of 7,376 passed the Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants given by the Board of Accountancy in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga this May 2023.

The results of the examination with respect to two examinees were withheld pending completion of the remaining subjects in the licensure examination, and two were withheld for validation of submitted documents.

The Board of Accountancy is composed of Noe G. Quiñanola, chairman; Samuel B. Padilla, vice chairman; Gloria T. Baysa, Thelma S. Ciudadano, Gervacio I. Piator, and Maria Teresita Z. Dimaculangan, members.

On July 12 – 14, July 17 – 21, and July 24 – 25, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online.

Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow the instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing school in the May 2023 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the May 2023 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com