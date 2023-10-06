RESULTS: September 2023 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

2,740 out of 8,734 examinees passed the Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants. Congratulations!

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,740 out of 8,734 passed the Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants given by the Board of Accountancy in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Palawan, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last September 2023.

The members of the Board of Accountancy who gave the licensure examination are Noe G. Quiñanola, chairman; Samuel B. Padilla, vice chairman; Gloria T. Baysa, Thelma S. Ciudadano, Gervacio I. Piator and Maria Teresita Z. Dimaculangan, members.

On November 28 – 29, December 1 and December 4 – 7, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

