RESULTS: July 2023 Master Plumbers Licensure Examination

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 2,247 out of 5,107 passed the Master Plumbers Licensure Examination given by the Board for Master Plumbers in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Rosales, and Tacloban this July 2023.

The members of the Board for Master Plumbers who gave the licensure examination are Hon. Reynald B. Ilagan, chairman; Hon. Pedrito D. Camilet, Jr. and Hon. Jaime Jajay E. Cruz, members.

The results were released in three working days after the last day of examination.

On September 11-15 and September 18-20, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the July 2023 Master Plumbers Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the July 2023 Master Plumbers Licensure Examination are:

Here’s the full list of results:

– Rappler.com