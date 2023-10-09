RESULTS: October 2023 Metallurgical Engineers Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 39 out of 64 passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 39 out of 64 passed the Metallurgical Engineers Licensure Examination (Computer-Based and Paper & Pencil) given by the Board of Metallurgical Engineering in NCR and Cagayan de Oro this October 2023.

The members of the Board of Metallurgical Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Agustin M. Fudolig, chairman, and Juancho Pablo S. Calvez, member.

From November 3 and November 6, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The performance of schools in the October 2023 Metallurgical Engineers Licensure Examination in alphabetical order as per R.A. 8981 otherwise known as PRC Modernization Act of 2000 Section 7(m) “To monitor the performance of schools in licensure examinations and publish the results thereof in a newspaper of national circulation” is as follows:

Any discrepancy in the report is not intentional on the part of the Commission, but rather due to miscoding of school codes by the examinees themselves. Concerned schools may write the Commission for correction.

The successful examinees who garnered the eight highest places in the October 2023 Metallurgical Engineers Licensure Examination are the following:

Check out the full results here:

– Rappler.com