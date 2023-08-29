RESULTS: August 2023 Mining Engineers Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 242 out of 351 passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 242 out of 351 passed the Mining Engineers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mining Engineering in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cebu, Davao, and Legazpi this August 2023.

The members of the Board of Mining Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Hon. Ramon N. Santos, chairman; Hon. Rufino B. Bomasang and Hon. Augusto C. Villaluna, members.

From October 23 to October 25, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The oathtaking ceremony of the successful examinees in the said examination as well as the previous ones who have not taken their Oath of Professional will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the August 2023 Mining Engineers Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the August 2023 Mining Engineers Licensure Examination are the following:

Check out the full results here:

– Rappler.com