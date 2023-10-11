RESULTS: October 2023 Naval Architects Computer-Based Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 28 out of 87 passed the Naval Architects Computer-Based Licensure Examination given by the Board of Naval Architecture in NCR this October 2023.

The results of examination with respect to 19 examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

The members of the Board of Naval Architecture who gave the licensure examination are Engr. William B. Hernandez, officer-in-charge and Engr. Rizalito S. Lanoy, member. The results were released in three working days after the last day of examination.

On November 3 and November 6, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The performance of schools in the October 2023 Naval Architects Licensure Examination in alphabetical order as per R.A. 8981 otherwise known as PRC Modernization Act of 2000 Section 7(m) “to monitor the performance of schools in licensure examinations and publish the results thereof in a newspaper of national circulation” is as follows:

Any discrepancy in the report is not intentional on the part of the Commission, but rather due to miscoding of school codes by the examinees themselves. Concerned schools may write the Commission for correction.

The successful examinee who garnered the highest place in the October 2023 Naval Architects Licensure Examination is:

Here’s the full list of passers:

