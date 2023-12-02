RESULTS: November 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 25,761 out of 32,203 passed the Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nursing in 19 testing centers all over the Philippines last November 2023. The result of examination with respect to one examinee was withheld pending final determination of his/her liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

The Board of Nursing is composed of Hon. Elsie A. Tee, chairman; Hon. Carmelita C. Divinagracia, Hon. Elizabeth C. Lagrito (inhibited), Hon. Zenaida C. Gagno, Hon. Marylou B. Ong, Hon. Merle L. Salvani and Hon. Leah Primitiva S. Paquiz, members.

On January 15 to 19, January 22 to 26, January 29 to 31, February 1 to 2, February 5 to 9, February 12 to 16, February 19 to 23, February 26 to 29, March 1, March 4 to 8 and March 11 to 12, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top ten performing schools in the November 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the November 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com