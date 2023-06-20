RESULTS: June 2023 Physical and Occupational Therapist Licensure Examinations

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 708 out of 1,026 passed the Physical Therapists Licensure Examination and 128 out of 215 passed the Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy in N. C. R., Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Pampanga and Rosales this June 2023.

The members of the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy who gave the licensure examinations are Eduardo R. Peregrino, Jr., Chairman; Raul G. Agustin, Bernadette M. Reyes, Delia R. Pabalan and Rolland Lyle D. Duque, members.

The results were released in two (2) working days from the last day of examinations.

On August 8 – 11, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top performing schools in the June 2023 Physical Therapists Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The top performing schools in the June 2023 Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the June 2023 Physical Therapists Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the June 2023 Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers and performance of schools:

June 2023 Physical and Occupational Therapists Licensure Examinations School Performance

– Rappler.com