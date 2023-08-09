RESULTS: August 2023 Psychologists Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 339 out of 468 passed the Psychologists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Psychology in NCR, Cebu, Davao, Legazpi, Pampanga and Rosales this August 2023.

The members of the Board of Psychology who gave the licensure examination are

Hon. Miriam P. Cue, chairman; Hon. Imelda Virginia G. Villar and Hon. Hector M. Perez, members. The results were released in five working days after the last day of examination.

On September 4-8, September 11-15 and September 18-22, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the August 2023 Psychologists Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the August 2023 Psychologists Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com