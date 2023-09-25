RESULTS: September 2023 Licensure Examination for Social Workers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3,878 out of 6,833 passed the Licensure Examination for Social Workers given by the Board for Social Workers in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Kidapawan, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Palawan, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga this September 2023.

The members of the Board for Social Workers, who gave the licensure examination, are Lorna C. Gabad, Chairman; Rosetta G. Palma, Fe J. Sinsona, and Ely B. Acosta, Members.

The results were released in three (3) working days after the last day of examination.

On October 25-27 and October 30-31, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded and duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps, and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top performing schools in the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Social Workers as per Commission Resolution no. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Social Workers are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com