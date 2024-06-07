French embassy giving grants to youth organizations for oceans conservation 

Bulletin Board
PRESS RELEASE: The selected projects will be funded for over two years

This is an announcement made by the French embassy in Manila. 

The Embassy of France has published a call for proposals on Youth and Oceans aiming at mobilizing civil society, students, and the youth in raising awareness on the climate change challenges. The selected projects will be funded for over two years.

For more information on the Blue Nations initiative and to participate in the “Youth and Oceans” project call, please visit our website and social media channels: https://ph.ambafrance.org/Call-for-Proposals-Youth-and-Oceans. – Rappler.com

