iAcademy, Netflix looking for Filipino filmmakers with regional roots

This is a press release from iACADEMY.

iACADEMY has officially launched iNDIEGENIUS that encourages emerging Filipino filmmakers with regional backgrounds or regional roots to submit their film concept and finally bring them to life.

“We’re always in pursuit of opportunities where we can provide space that invites diversity and inspires inclusivity. We’re humbled that Netflix shares and believes in this same value that iACADEMY holds and we are very grateful for their generosity. It is with great honor that we launch iNDIEGENIUS, a nationwide call for young Filipino filmmakers and creatives to forge compelling short film concepts, share distinct cultural perspectives through film, and bring their dream projects to life through a mentorship program and a production grant from iACADEMY and Netflix.” says Raquel Perez, COO of iACADEMY.

“By supporting the next generation of filmmakers in the Philippines through iACADEMY’s iNDIEGENIUS program, we hope to increase representation in front of and behind the camera and support authentic stories that showcase the talent and skill of young filmmakers from across the Philippines,” said Amy Sawitta Lefevre, Netflix’s Head of External Affairs, Asia-Pacific.

“It’s a tremendous honor to have iNDIEGENIUS be sponsored by Netflix as we are the first program they are supporting in the Philippines. What makes iNDIEGENIUS unique is our focus on younger filmmakers who haven’t had the opportunity to make their first feature film yet and trust this experience will give them the tools to keep pursuing their cinematic dreams. The selected participants will be mentored by high caliber practitioners who have been pushing the Filipino cinematic landscape to greater heights. Further, the grant allotted to the two finalists is a generous amount that should help them achieve their visions for their short films.” says Keith Sicat, Program Director of iNDIEGENIUS and Creative Director of iACADEMY’s ViSION Creative Unit.

“iACADEMY has always been an advocate of arts and design and we’re committed to continuously find talent, encourage, inspire, and support them. iNDIEGENIUS is a testament of this mission. The goal is to prepare our participants for their future as filmmakers and to empower them to tell local stories and share their distinct, cultural perspectives while setting them up for success,” says Vanessa Tanco, President and CEO of iACADEMY.

Applicants may submit their entry at https://indiegenius.iacademy.edu.ph/ on or before March 20, 2023. iNDIEGENIUS will select 10 finalists who will go through a series of workshops and 2 winners will be awarded production and scholarship grants. – Rappler.com