Navotas gives scholarships to 108 student athletes

This is a press release from the Navotas Public Information Office.

MANILA, Philippines – The city government of Navotas offered scholarships to 108 Navoteño elementary and high school students who excelled in sports.

Among the new scholars were 36 Navotas Division Palaro champions in athletics, 24 in taekwondo, 16 in badminton, and 13 in swimming. Also included were four gold winners in table tennis, six in chess, and nine in arnis.

Mayor John Rey Tiangco, together with the scholars and their parents or guardians, signed on Monday, May 15, the memorandum of agreement for the NavotaAs Athletic Scholarship Program.

“We believe that the Navoteño youth are all achievers. We just need to focus on their individual strengths, talents, and skills to help them reach the top,” Tiangco said.

Athletic scholars will receive the following:

P16,500 transportation and food allowance

P1,500 for uniform and equipment every scholarship term

Free training from coaches hired by the city government

Assistance in participation in private competitions

Their scholarship may be renewed annually, provided they win at least third place or its equivalent in any regional or national sports competitions, attend all necessary and scheduled trainings, and maintain their school grades.

“We want to hone the talents and skills of our young athletes so they can continue to excel in their respective sports and represent the city in competitions,” Tiangco said.

Since its establishment in 2011, the NavotaAs Scholarship Program has been able to support the education of more than 1,000 students and teachers.

The city government also offers scholarships to students who exhibit outstanding academic performance and artistic talent and to children or relatives of the Top Ten Most Outstanding Fisherfolk. – Rappler.com