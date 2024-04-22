LIST: Alternative routes due to EDSA-Kamuning flyover closure starting May 1

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The MMDA announces the partial closure of the southbound lane will start May 1 and last for 6 months. Before this, the DPWH said the closure would begin April 25 and take 11 months.

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Monday, April 22, the rerouting scheme that will take effect on May 1 when the southbound lane of the EDSA-Kamuning flyover in Quezon City partially closes.

The MMDA said the partial closure, to give way to the by-phase retrofitting of the structure, will last until October 25.

The schedule it gave didn’t match the earlier announcement by the Department of Public Works and Highways, which said on April 5 that the partial closure of the southbound lane would start on Thursday, April 25, and would likely last for 11 months or until March 2025.

The government is retrofitting the EDSA-Kamuning flyover to strengthen it in case of powerful earthquakes.

“Even though the flyover will be partially closed during the rehabilitation, it will still be passable to public utility buses on the EDSA bus carousel,” MMDA Acting Chairman Don Artes said in a press conference on Monday.

“Although the southbound lane of the Kamuning flyover will not be entirely closed, we are advising the motorists, especially private vehicles, to use the Mabuhay Lanes as alternate routes,” he said.

The MMDA said it would look into the possibility of allowing emergency vehicles to use the busway in the flyover.

Below are the alternative routes that private vehicles can take when the partial closure is implemented. Rappler organized the MMDA list to identify five routes:

Route 1

From EDSA/Quezon Avenue (SB), make a right turn to Panay Avenue.

From Panay Avenue, make a left turn to Sergeant Esguerra Avenue.

From Sergeant Esguerra Avenue, make a left turn to Timog Avenue.

From Timog Avenue, make a right turn to EDSA Service Road.

Route 2

From EDSA/Quezon Avenue (SB), make a right turn to Mother Ignacia Avenue.

From Mother Ignacia Avenue, make a left turn to Sergeant Esguerra Avenue.

From Sergeant Esguerra Avenue, make a left turn to Timog Avenue.

From Timog Avenue, make a right turn to EDSA Service Road.

Route 3

From EDSA/Quezon Avenue (SB), make a right turn to Panay Avenue or Mother Ignacia Avenue.

From Panay Avenue or Mother lgnacia Avenue, make a left turn to Sergeant Esguerra Avenue.

From Sergeant Esguerra Avenue, continue straight to 11th Jamboree.

From 11th Jamboree, make a left turn to Kamuning Road.

From Kamuning Road, make a right turn to EDSA Service Road.

Route 4

From EDSA/Quezon Avenue (SB), make a right turn to Eugenio Lopez Jr. Drive or Scout Borromeo Street.

From Eugenio Lopez Jr. Drive or Scout Borromeo Street, make a left turn to Sergeant Esguerra Avenue.

From Sergeant Esguerra Avenue, make a left turn to Timog Avenue.

From Timog Avenue, make a right turn to EDSA Service Road.

Route 5

From EDSA/Quezon Avenue (SB), make a right turn to Eugenio Lopez Jr. Drive or Scout Borromeo Street.

From Eugenio Lopez Jr. Drive or Scout Borromeo Street, make a left turn to Samar Avenue.

From Samar Avenue, make a left turn to Timog Avenue.

From Timog Avenue, make a right turn to EDSA Service Road.

– Rappler.com