Sweden boots FIFA Women’s World Cup host Australia off podium, claims 3rd place

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

World No. 3 Sweden settles for third in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with a 2-0 win over host nation Australia a day before Spain and England dispute the final

Sweden picked up its fourth Women’s World Cup bronze medal on Saturday, August 19, after beating co-hosts Australia, 2-0, in the third-place playoff match.

The Swedes, ranked third in the world, were awarded a penalty in the 28th minute after a VAR review showed Australia’s Clare Hunt clipped Stina Blackstenius’ heels, and Fridolina Rolfo slotted home the resulting spot kick.

Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani doubled their lead just after the hour mark, rifling a sweet strike from the edge of the penalty area beyond goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold following another quick counter-attack.

While disappointed to sign off at the World Cup with another defeat, the Matildas still achieved their best result at the tournament having never previously gone beyond the quarterfinal stage.

England and Spain – both finals first-timers – clash for the top prize on Sunday, August 20. – Rappler.com