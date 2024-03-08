Media-Citizen Councils roadshow moves to Cebu

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The campaign to popularize and strengthen media self-regulation continues, this time in Cebu City

This is a press release.

Regarded as a pioneer in independent self-regulation of the community press, the Cebu Citizens Press Council (CCPC) and the US Embassy in the Philippines partnered with a group of journalists in hosting the Cebu leg of the “Media Citizen Councils: For the Media and Citizens, By the Media and Citizens” conference.

On top of discussions on self-regulation, the conference, which will happen on March 13, 2024 at the UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall, from 8 am to 4 pm, will also focus on the challenges faced by community journalists in the current information environment.

Davao-based journalist Amy Cabusao, vice chairperson and trustee for Mindanao of the Philippine Press Institute (PPI), will keynote the event.

The morning highlights of the conference include the introduction of CCPC, the local media situationer in Cebu, and familiarization with self-regulatory mechanisms with other media councils in the country.

The afternoon session will include workshops on newsroom operations in a digital setup, digital safety and security, and ethical considerations when using digital platforms.

A workshop on Media Self-Regulation in the Digital Space will cap the day’s activities.

This conference is a Change Initiative of a group of journalists who joined a fellowship in Sweden hosted by the Swedish International Development Agency and NIRAS on media self-regulation.

The team includes Francis Allan Angelo of Daily Guardian, Lita Jane Cadalig of the Kordilyera Media-Citizen Council and Baguio Midland Courier, Janvic Mateo of University of the Philippines Diliman, Paul Soriano of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, Mia Embalzado-Mateo of Cebu Citizens-Press Council and University of the Philippines Cebu, Bea Cupin of Rappler, Arlene Burgos of ABS-CBN, and Catherine Valente of The Manila Times. Professor Gary Mariano is the team’s national facilitator.

The conference is jointly organized by the CPCC, the US Embassy in Manila, and UP Cebu. – Rappler.com