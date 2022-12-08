RESULTS: November 2022 Agriculturist Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 4,035 out of 11,673 passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 4,035 out of 11,673 passed the Agriculturist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Agriculture in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last November 2022.

The members of the Board of Agriculture who gave the licensure examination are Emma K. Sales, chairman; Nora B. Inciong, Gonzalo O. Catan, Jr., Vicente L. Domingo, Eric P. Palacpac and Anabelle S. Sarabia, members.

On January 30-31, February 1-3 and February 6-10, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing school in the November 2022 Agriculturist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the November 2022 Agriculturist Licensure Examination are the following:

Check out the full list of passers here:

Check out the performance of schools here:

– Rappler.com