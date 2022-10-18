RESULTS: October 2022 Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 531 out of 1,036 passed the Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Chemical Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, and Legazpi this October 2022.

The members of the Board of Chemical Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Ofelia V. Bulaong, chairman; Engr. Shirlyn B. Chua-Reyes and Engr. Cezar S. de la Cruz, members.

On November 28, 29, and December 1 & 2, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow the instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the October 2022 Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the October 2022 Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com