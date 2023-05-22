RESULTS: May 2023 Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination and April 2023 SPLE

PRESS RELEASE: 472 out of 801 passed the Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination, while 5 out of 12 passed the Chemical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 472 out of 801 passed the Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Chemical Engineering in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, and Rosales this May 2023.

The members of the Board of Chemical Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Ofelia V. Bulaong, chairman; Engr. Shirlyn B. Chua-Reyes and Engr. Cezar S. de la Cruz, members.

On July 17-20, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the May 2023 Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the May 2023 Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination are the following:

The PRC also announces that five out of 12 passed the Chemical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Chemical Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Doha, Qatar last April 2023.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

Check out the full results here:

