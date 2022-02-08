RESULTS: December 2021 Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electronics Engineer

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 50 passed the evaluation

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 50 passed the technical evaluation for the upgrading as Professional Electronics Engineer given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in Manila last December 2021.

The members of the Board of Electronics Engineering are Engr. Alnar L. Detalla, Chairman, Engr. Enrico Claro R. Delmoro and Engr. Herminio J. Orbe, members.

Below is the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com