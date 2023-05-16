RESULTS: May 2023 Licensure Examination for Dentists

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 691 out of 1,479 passed the examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 691 out of 1,479 passed the May 2023 Licensure Examination for Dentists given by the Board of Dentistry in Manila, Baguio, Cebu and Davao this May 2023.

The members of the Board of Dentistry who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Melinda L. Garcia, Officer-In-Charge; Dr. Rodolfo R. Drapete, Dr. Carlito D. Paragas, Dr. Gloria M. Bumanlag and Dr. Merlin A. Go, Members.

The results were released in two (2) working days after the last day of examination.

On July 5 – 7 and July 10 – 14, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing school in the May 2023 Licensure Examination for Dentists as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the May 2023 Licensure Examination for Dentists are the following:

— Rappler.com