RESULTS: February 2023 Licensure Examination for Master Plumbers

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,614 out of 3,732 passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,614 out of 3,732 passed the Master Plumbers Licensure Examination given by the Board for Master Plumbers in N. C. R., Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Rosales and Tacloban this February 2023. The result of examination with respect to one (1) examinee was withheld pending final determination of his liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

The members of the Board for Master Plumbers who gave the licensure examination are Hon. Reynald B. Ilagan, Chairman; Hon. Pedrito D. Camilet, Jr. and Hon. Jaime Jajay E. Cruz, Members.

The results were released in two (2) working days after the last day of examination.

On April 3 – 4, April 11 – 14 and April 17 – 18, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the February 2023 Master Plumbers Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the February 2023 Master Plumbers Licensure Examination are:

— Rappler.com