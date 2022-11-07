RESULTS: October 2022 Special Certification Examination in Ocular Pharmacology for Optometrists

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 12 out of 14 passed the examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 12 out of 14 passed the Special Certification Examination in Ocular Pharmacology for Optometrists given by the Board of Optometry in Manila last October 2022.

The members of the Board of Optometry are Dr. Bernardita A. Garcia, Chairman; Dr. Mario T. Flores, Jr., Dr. Irene Christine C. Peliño and Dr. Christine S. Rodriguez, Members.

On December 9 and December 12 – 13, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The performance of schools in the October 2022 Ocular Pharmacology (For Optometrists) Licensure Examination in alphabetical order as per R.A. 8981 otherwise known as PRC Modernization Act of 2000 Section 7(m) “To monitor the performance of schools in licensure examinations and publish the results thereof in a newspaper of national circulation” is as follows:

