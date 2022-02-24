RESULTS: March 2021 Optometrist Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: 206 out of 234 pass the Optometrist Licensure Examination in March 2021

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 206 out of 234 passed the Optometrist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Optometry in Manila in March 2021.

The members of the Board of Optometry are Dr. Bernardita A. Garcia, Chairman; Dr. Irene Christine C. Peliño and Dr. Mario T. Flores, Jr., Members.

The results were released in 22 working days from the last day of examination.

The top-performing school in the March 2021 Optometrist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the March 2021 Optometrist Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of successful examinees:

From March 14 – 18 and March 21, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced at a later date. – Rappler.com