RESULTS: December 2022 Radiologic and X-Ray Technologist Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,515 out of 3,759 passed the Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination and 49 out of 263 passed the X-Ray Technologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Radiologic Technology in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga last December 2022.

The results of the examination with respect to two examinees were withheld as per Board Resolution No. 2 dated January 5, 2023. The members of the Board of Radiologic Technology who gave the licensure examinations are Hon. Reynaldo Apolonio S. Tisado, chairman; Hon. Orestes P. Monzon,

Hon. Bayani C. San Juan, Hon. Ma. Jesette B. Canales and Hon. Roland P. Conanan, members.

The results were released in seven working days after the last day of examinations.

On February 13-17, February 20-24, and February 27-28, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the December 2022 Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The top performing schools in the December 2022 X-Ray Technologist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the December 2022 Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the December 2022 X-Ray Technologist Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com