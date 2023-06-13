RESULTS: April 2023 Radiologic and X-Ray Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: 15 out of 72 passed the Radiologic Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination and 6 out of 23 passed the X-Ray Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 15 out of 72 passed the Radiologic Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination and 6 out of 23 passed the X-Ray Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Radiologic Technology in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain and Singapore last April 2023.

The members of the Board of Radiologic Technology who gave the licensure examinations are Hon. Reynaldo Apolonio S. Tisado, Chairman; Hon. Orestes P. Monzon, Hon. Bayani C. San Juan, Hon. Ma. Jesette B. Canales and Hon. Roland P. Conanan, Members.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

