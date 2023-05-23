RESULTS: April 2023 Registered Electrical Engineers, Master Electricians Special Professional Licensure Examinations

PRESS RELEASE: 20 out of 142 passed the Registered Electrical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination and 132 out of 188 passed the Registered Master Electricians Special Professional Licensure Examination

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 20 out of 142 passed the Registered Electrical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination and 132 out of 188 successfully passed the Registered Master Electricians Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain and Singapore last April 2023.

The members of the Board of Electrical Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Francis V. Mapile, Chairman and Engr. Jaime V. Mendoza, Member.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The successful examinees who garnered the three (3) highest places in the April 2023 Registered Master Electricians Special Professional Licensure Examination are the following:

