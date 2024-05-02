RESULTS: April 2024 Registered Electrical Engineers and Master Electricians Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: A total of 4,436 out of 7,005 examinees passed the Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination, while 629 out of 1,220 passed the Registered Master Electricians Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 4,436 out of 7,005 passed the Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination and 629 out of 1,220 passed the Registered Master Electricians Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga and Puerto Princesa, Palawan, last April 2024.

The results of examination with respect to 34 examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

The members of the Board of Electrical Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Francis V. Mapile, chairman and Engr. Jaime V. Mendoza, Member. The results were released in three working days after the last day of examinations.

Starting June 17, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online.

Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examinations will be announced later.

The top ten performing schools in the April 2024 Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The top performing schools in the April 2024 Registered Master Electricians Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the April 2024 Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the April 2024 Registered Master Electricians Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com