Exam results
Exam results
board exam results

TOPNOTCHERS: April 2024 Registered Electrical Engineers and Master Electricians Licensure Examination

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOPNOTCHERS: April 2024 Registered Electrical Engineers and Master Electricians Licensure Examination
Here are the names of examinees who made it to the top 10 of the examinations

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Thursday, May 2, that 4,436 out of 7,005 examinees passed the Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination, while 629 out of 1,220 examinees passed the Registered Master Electricians Licensure Examination.

Here are the names of examinees who made it to the top 10 of the Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination:

Here are the names of examinees who made it to the top 10 of the Registered Master Electricians Licensure Examination:

See the full results of the April 2024 Registered Electrical Engineers and Master Electricians Licensure Examination below.

Must Read

RESULTS: April 2024 Registered Electrical Engineers and Master Electricians Licensure Examination

RESULTS: April 2024 Registered Electrical Engineers and Master Electricians Licensure Examination

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

licensure examinations in PH

Professional Regulation Commission