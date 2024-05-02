TOP PERFORMING SCHOOLS: April 2024 Registered Electrical Engineers and Master Electricians Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here’s the list of the top performing schools in the examinations

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Thursday, May 2, that 4,436 out of 7,005 examinees passed the Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination, while 629 out of 1,220 examinees passed the Registered Master Electricians Licensure Examination.

Here’s the list of the top performing schools in the Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination:

Here’s the list of the top performing schools in the Registered Master Electricians Licensure Examination:

See the full results of the April 2024 Registered Electrical Engineers and Master Electricians Licensure Examination below.

– Rappler.com