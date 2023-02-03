RESULTS: January 2023 Sanitary Engineer Licensure Examination

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 198 out of 318 passed the Sanitary Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Sanitary Engineering in NCR, Davao, and Rosales last January 2023.

The Board of Sanitary Engineering is composed of Engr. Corazon De los Reyes-Romero, chairman; Engr. Anthony Jerome M. Lara and Engr. Graciano B. Calayan, Jr., members.

The results were released in two working days from the last day of examination.

From March 20 to March 23, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line.

Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are

required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the January 2023 Sanitary Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the January 2023 Sanitary Engineer Licensure Examination are:

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com